Long term closure set for Highway 9 south of Glengarry Road due to slope repair project

CHP Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A slope repair project will be shutting down part of Highway 9 for the next three weeks.

CHP Santa Cruz announced that a slope repair project that is taking place just south of Glengarry Road will start on Monday.

The closure will start on Monday morning at 7 a.m. and will last until Monday May 15.

CHP said that there will be a temporary traffic control signal near Vernon Street during the closure.

Drivers can also take a detour using Graham Hill Road.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

