Highway 25 construction project set to take place on Thursday

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Drivers who use Highway 25 during the week will be expecting delays on Thursday.

CHP Hollister-Gilroy said that a scheduled construction project will be taking place on Highway 25 between U.S-101 and Bloomfield Avenue at the railroad track.

Construction is expected to last between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be one-way traffic control in place. According to CHP, further details on traffic control and alternative routes will be released within the week.