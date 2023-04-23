Gilroy native Dustin Wolf wins American Hockey League MVP

SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (KION-TV)- Gilroy native Dustin Wolf will need to make more room on his trophy case.

The Calgary Wranglers goaltender received the Les Cunningham Award as the American Hockey League’s most valuable player for the 2022-23 season last week. At 22 years old, Wolf is the youngest winner of the Les Cunningham award since 2004-05.

Wolf became the eighth goaltender to win the American Hockey League's top honor. He also won the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the league's outstanding goaltender for the second season in a row.

Wolf followed his outstanding rookie season with another dominant year between the pipes. He lead the AHL in every major statistical category including wins with a record of 42-10-2, a .932 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average. He was a key part in leading the Wranglers to have the best record league as they went 51-17-3.

A seventh-round pick in 2019, Wolf made his NHL debut against his childhood team, the San Jose Sharks on April 12 where he made 23 saves in a 3-1 victory for Calgary.

The Wranglers have a first round bye in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs and will play the Abbotsford Canucks in the Pacific Division Semifinals.