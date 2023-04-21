Top Rank Boxing and ESPN to visit Pajaro flood victims

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, Top Rank Boxing and ESPN plan to visit Pajaro Flood victims on Monday at 5 p.m.

Two-time Unified WBC and WBO World Welterweight Boxing Champion Jose Ramirez and Salinas' Former WBO World Featherweight Title Contender Ruben Villa will be in attendance to visit with flood victims.

ESPN and Top Rank Boxing will film to promote support and donations for Pajaro and Central Valley flood victims. Alejo said these promotions would air during ESPN'S double-header championship fight on May 13 in Stockton.

This will occur at the Village Mobile Home Park in Pajro on 426 Salinas Road.

Pajaro residents will receive free tickets to attend the Stockton fight, and a free raffle for Pajaro attendees will also be available.