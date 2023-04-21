Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:05 PM
Published 2:02 PM

Top Rank Boxing and ESPN to visit Pajaro flood victims

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, Top Rank Boxing and ESPN plan to visit Pajaro Flood victims on Monday at 5 p.m.

Two-time Unified WBC and WBO World Welterweight Boxing Champion Jose Ramirez and Salinas' Former WBO World Featherweight Title Contender Ruben Villa will be in attendance to visit with flood victims.

ESPN and Top Rank Boxing will film to promote support and donations for Pajaro and Central Valley flood victims. Alejo said these promotions would air during ESPN'S double-header championship fight on May 13 in Stockton.

This will occur at the Village Mobile Home Park in Pajro on 426 Salinas Road.

Pajaro residents will receive free tickets to attend the Stockton fight, and a free raffle for Pajaro attendees will also be available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content