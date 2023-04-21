Three from Soledad arrested for burglary in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three for a burglary on the 300 block of Espinosa Road in Salinas that occurred on March 22 and 23, 2023.

Deputies said the residence was targeted on back-to-back days, and a vehicle of interest was seen on the property during one of the reported incidents. On March 24, the vehicle was spotted in Soledad, and detectives tracked it to the 900 block of Prado Drive.

They saw Jose Gonzales, who was on probation and was living in the home, and Gabriel Trujillo, who was seen leaving home and entering inside the suspect vehicle, said deputies.

Both suspects were contacted, and a probation search was done on the vehicle and home. Various burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, suspected meth, and stolen items confirmed to have been taken from the burglaries were found, said deputies.

Gonzales was arrested and charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, burglary tools, and a felon possessing ammunition and was taken to Monterey County Jail. According to deputies, Gabriel Trujillo was issued a citation to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

The stolen items were given back to the family after they were recovered.

On April 18, another probation search was conducted at Gonzales' home in an effort by deputies to find Jose Gonzales and Guadalupe Padilla (a 29-year-old woman from Soledad). Deputies believed both suspects were associated with other crimes in Monterey County and the Bay Area.

Gonzales was found hiding underneath his bed, according to deputies. Padilla and Gonzales were arrested and charged with resisting arrest, identity theft, check fraud, a felon possessing tear gas, and others.