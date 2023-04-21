Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:47 PM

Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court on Friday protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on its usage.

As a result, the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug mifepristone and subsequent actions that made it more easily accessible will remain in place while appeals play out – potentially for months to come.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly dissented.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content