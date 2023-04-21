Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court on Friday protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on its usage.

As a result, the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug mifepristone and subsequent actions that made it more easily accessible will remain in place while appeals play out – potentially for months to come.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly dissented.

