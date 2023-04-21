Motorcyclist dies in crash near Highway 1 in Moss Landing

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old man is dead after crashing with another vehicle Friday morning near Highway 1 in Moss Landing.

CHP said around 6:58 a.m., a 22-year-old man from Porterville was driving a 2021 Ram eastbound on Pieri Court and stopped at the stop-sign line to make a left turn onto north Highway 1. At the same time, a 28-year-old Moss Landing man was driving a 2017 Suzuki southbound on Highway 1 and was approaching the Ram.

The Ram began turning left in front of the motorcycle, and the Moss Landing man crashed into the Ram, said CHP. The motorcycle driver was ejected, and his bike stopped on the east shoulder.

He was given aid when emergency services arrived and was taken to Natividad Medical Center, said CHP. He died of his injuries at the hospital. CHP identified the driver of the motorcycle as Steven J. Dolan.

CHP said both drivers were using safety equipment, and nobody was arrested for this crash. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to call CHP Officer Cavender at 831-770-8000 and reference log number 230421MY00050.