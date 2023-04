SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hitchcock Road Animal Services is asking for the public's help locating an English Bulldog stolen on Monday.

The animal shelter said the tri-colored dog is female and around 4 to 6 years old.

She is friendly but has noted medical issues that may be detrimental to her health if left untreated.

Anyone who locates the dog is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or Animal Services at 831-769-8856.