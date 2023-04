GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Community Development announced that construction at the Walnut Travel Center has started again.

The wet weather throughout the beginning of the year delayed construction.

A new gas station Jamba Juice, Chester's Chicken, Pizza Hut and Baja Fresh are expected to make Greenfield its home, said the Greenfield Community Development.

The location is located next to the Arco on 359 Walnut Avenue.