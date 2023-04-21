CASA Program bringing awareness to child abuse on the Central Coast  

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The directors of CASA from Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties met at the Mary and Richard Solari house in Watsonville Friday.

State representatives like Jimmy Panetta voiced why these programs are crucial for needy kids.

"Because of that abuse, too many children are voiceless," Panetta said. "But also, we gather here today to show our support for CASA, the organization, and the people in the advocates that bring a voice to those voiceless."

According to Panetta, California sees a significant number of these cases every year.

"In California alone, it is said that there is close to 500,000 per year," Panetta said. "500,000 children per year that are mistreated."

That's where a program like CASA comes in to help children recover and gain stability, according to CASA of Monterey County Executive Director Beth Wilbur.

"Many, many children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect of various sorts have really lost the ability to trust people," Wilbur said. "And it's a fundamental tenet of CASA that one individual adult can make an incredible difference in the life's journey of one child. "

Executive Director of CASA of San Benito County Esther Curtise explained that it takes everyone to help needy children.

"It takes a village, literally, to make sure that these kids don't fall through the cracks of this system," Curtise said. "And we pick up those pieces and connect the dots for them."

Advocates also say if you see signs that a child might be abused or neglected, don't hesitate to call your local social services.