California surpasses 1.5 million zero emission vehicles sold two years ahead of schedule

Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom announced Friday that California reached its goal for zero emission vehicles sold two years before the state's goal.

The state has exceeded 1.5 million ZEV sold, and Newsom says that the $2 billion in ZEV incentives distributed to Californians helped make the transition more affordable. He said the $9 billion ZEV budget was made to help Californians, especially low-income ones, affordably make the change.

In 2012, former-Governor Jerry Brown set a goal of 1.5 million ZEV sold by 2025. In 2023, Governor Newsom said 21% of new cars sold in Califronia were ZEVs, and 40% of ZEVs sold in the United States were sold in California.

“No other state in the nation is doing as much as we are to accelerate our electric and zero emissions future,” said Governor Newsom. “California is setting the bar for climate action – and we’re achieving our goals years ahead of schedule thanks to unprecedented investments secured in partnership with the Legislature. We’re making real progress on the world’s most ambitious plan to end the tailpipe so our kids and grandkids are left with a cleaner, healthier planet.”

CALIFORNIA’S ZEV RECORD: