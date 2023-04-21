California launches website to help residents find climate resources

Calif. (KION-TV)- Beginning Friday, Californians can now visit a newly launched website aimed at connecting residents with climate resources like ZEV incentives, home energy programs, and turf replacement rebates.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that climateaction.ca.gov would help Californians save money while fighting climate change.

“We’re making it easier than ever to save money and fight climate change,” said Governor Newsom. “No other state in the nation is doing more to accelerate climate action than California – and thanks to our work with the Legislature, billions of dollars are on the table to help California families go green. The unprecedented dollars we’ve invested in climate action are making a real difference in communities across our state, and we’re using every tool at our disposal to achieve a cleaner, greener future for all.”

This website was made possible by 2022's multi-billion-dollar Climate Commitment budget.