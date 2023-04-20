Seaside Police joins Lights On program

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday afternoon, Seaside Police announced that they have joined the Lights On program.

Seaside Police said that the goal of the program is to give residents vouchers instead of tickets for vehicle light equipment issues.

The recipients can then redeem those vouchers for free repairs at any participating auto service provider.

Auto shops get reimbursed by emailing the invoices to the Lights On program. They will receive those reimbursement funds within a week.

According to Seaside Police, the program will go live in the very near future.

Currently, there are two participating auto shops that are participating in the program. Those shops are

Lavender Brothers Automotive located at 1965 Del Monte Blvd in Seaside.

Automotive Service Center of Seaside located at 1624 Del Monte Blvd in Seaside.

For more information about the Lights On program click here.