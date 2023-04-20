Proposed agriculture bill to create a pathway to citizenship

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Many farmworkers in California are undocumented -- but that could change if state lawmakers pass Senate Bill 831 -- which would create a pathway to citizenship for people who work in the agriculture industry, which includes farm workers.

Maria Cecilia Villafana Lopez and her husband have been working in the fields for almost 20 years. She said when she came to the U.S., she had no other option but to work in the fields.

"When I came, I first started working in the grape fields, then I got switched over to the lettuce fields, and I stayed working in the lettuce fields," said Lopez.

Lopez and her husband brought their son to work with them in the fields because he couldn't work in his career because of his citizenship status.

"It's tough, but there isn't anything else I can do or nowhere else I can go," said Rodrigo Andrade. "So, I just have to push through."

Senate Bill 831 would create a pilot citizenship program for people working in the agriculture industry for the past five years.

"This program is in collaboration with the federal government, meaning that this program will have federal guidelines," said Yarelyn Trujillo, Legislative Aid for Senator Ana Caballero's office.

Guidelines include background checks and the need to have medical records and proof of employment on hand.

Meaning people like Andrade can transition out of working in the fields.

"I have a degree from CSUMB in computer science, which, unfortunately, I cannot pursue because of certain things," said Andrade "It would mean a lot, and it would be really helpful"

Senator Caballero's staff said the bill was heard in the Senate Human Services Committee last week. Next Tuesday, the bill will be heard in the Senate Public Safety Committee.

Her staff also said that there had been conversations about including other working groups who are undocumented and who will also benefit from the pilot citizenship program if it passes.