City of Monterey to host a neighborhood town hall on the future of Casanova Oak Knoll Center

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a neighborhood town hall on the future of the Casanova Oak Knoll Park Center.

The town hall will take place on Monday May 8 at 6 p.m.. at the Park Center on 735 Ramona Avenue.

The goal of the town hall will take place to learn what programs and services are most in-demand from residents in the Casanova Oak Knoll, Del Monte Beach, Del Monte Grove and Villa Del Monte neighborhoods. The Community Center has been in operation in the Casanova Oak Knoll neighborhood serving all four neighborhoods since it first opened in 1993.

The center has been in operation in the Casanova Oak Knoll neighborhood since it first opened in 1993.

City officials said that although the playground and picnic areas have reopened in the park, the Community Center has remained closed

“Our goal is to better understand what programs and services residents would like to see at a reopened Community Center and how likely they would participate in programs if they were offered," Parks and Recreation Director Karen Larson. "We hope neighbors will participate in the town hall as well as the survey."

Residents in the four mentioned neighborhoods will receive a print survey in their mailbox by early May and encouraged to return the survey via mail.

There is a longer online survey is posted here. The survey is available in English, and the Spanish version will be posted soon.

City officials will remain open through Friday May 12.