Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion drug, sets Friday night deadline

(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday temporarily extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to an abortion drug, a move meant to give the justices more time to consider the issue.

In a similar order last week, Alito had said the court would rule by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The new order -- called an "administrative stay" -- moves that deadline to Friday, April 21.

The brief order does not forecast how the justices will eventually rule in the case.

The order was written by Alito because he has jurisdiction over the lower court that ruled in the dispute.

