Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:22 PM

Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion drug, sets Friday night deadline

Originally Published: 19 APR 23 15:14 ET

Updated: 19 APR 23 15:18 ET

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

    (CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday temporarily extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to an abortion drug, a move meant to give the justices more time to consider the issue.

In a similar order last week, Alito had said the court would rule by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The new order -- called an "administrative stay" -- moves that deadline to Friday, April 21.

The brief order does not forecast how the justices will eventually rule in the case.

The order was written by Alito because he has jurisdiction over the lower court that ruled in the dispute.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content