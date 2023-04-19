Over $6.5 million awarded for Santa Cruz County homelessness projects

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz Housing for Health Division announced Wednesday that homelessness projects across the county were given $6.63 million of additional funding from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funded the 21 projects submitted by Santa Cruz County. These projects include the Housing Matters’ permanent supportive housing project at 801 River Street and the Walnut Avenue Family & Women’s Center and Monarch Services, which will provide refuge to domestic violence survivors.

“It is great that every single project was awarded with funding, securing essential support needed to provide housing and services for those experiencing homelessness,” said Robert Ratner, the County of Santa Cruz’s Housing for Health (H4H) Division Director.

Projects that asked for money to tackle youth homelessness were awarded $1,285,268. Additionally, over $1,055,674 was given to Housing Matter's upcoming project to build 120 units of permanent supportive housing.

"Finally, HUD announced the award to the Santa Cruz County Housing Authority of 41 Stability Vouchers intended to subsidize permanent housing for households with severe needs and histories of unsheltered homelessness," said the county.

For more information on homelessness projects in Santa Cruz County, click here.