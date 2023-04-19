Man arrested allegedly involved in attack of City of Santa Cruz park employee

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they arrested a man allegedly responsible for an assault of a City of Santa Cruz park employee on April 6.

Police said they spotted suspect Nathan Lembo, 61, driving around Mission and Water Street on Tuesday. While initially, the suspect escaped, they tracked him down shortly after in a lot behind a school gymnasium.

A high-risk traffic stop ensued, and when he was arrested, police found a loaded handgun in his center console, said police. Ammunition was also found in the vehicle.

When he was taken into custody, police found two loaded magazines and brass knuckles on him, according to police.

"Additionally, SCPD located evidence that this suspect has been practicing drawing his handgun from his waistband and pointing the firearm toward a public roadway," said police in a Facebook post.

Lembo was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and new charges of possessing a firearm in a school zone, possessing brass knuckles, and carrying a concealed firearm, according to police.

Santa Cruz Police is requesting a Gun Violence Restraining Order to prevent Lembo from having guns, ammunition, or magazines. Police are also asking his bail be increased to prevent a further threat to the community.