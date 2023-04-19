Skip to Content
Here’s how farmworkers can get federal storm relief

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Historic winter storms devastated agriculture fields and left ranchers and farmers without a way to make ends meet. Federal assistance is available for farmers impacted by storms.

Here is a list of available aid for farm workers compiled by Representatives Zoe Lofgren, Jimmy Panetta, and Salud Carbajal:

Financial Assitance:

ProgramWhat it CoversUSDA Agency
Crop Insurance For producers that purchased a policy prior to planting, can cover yield, revenue, or margin losses.RMA
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP)For enrolled producers, NAP covers part of losses in excess of a minimum loss threshold. Underserved producers are automatically eligible for NAP coverage, even if they did not enroll prior.FSA
Livestock Indemnity ProgramLIP covers livestock deaths or injuries that result in a reduced sale price. The LIP payment rate is 75% of the average fair market value of the animal.FSA
Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and FarmRaised FishELAP covers losses not covered by LIP due to weather, disease, or feed or water shortages.FSA
Tress Assitance Program TAP covers part of the cost to replant or rehabilitate trees, bushes, and vines damaged by natural disasters from which an annual crop is produced. Crop insurance or NAP generally covers the crop, while TAP covers the tree, bush, or vine itself.FSA
Emergency Disaster Loans In counties with declared disasters or adjoining counties, USDA
provides low-interest emergency disaster loans		FSA
Disaster Set-Aside ProgramIn counties with declared disasters or adjoining counties, USDA
can defer one full year’s loan payment to the end of the loan.		FSA

Land Rehabilitation:

ProgramWhat it CoversUSDA Agency
Emergency Conservation Program ECP pays a percentage, typically up to 75%, of the cost to restore damaged private land to a productive state. Land eligibility and restoration practices are determined by the FSA county committee.FSA
Emergency Forest Restoration ProgramEWP provides community-wide support and technical assistance to restore a watershed, including repairing levees and removing debris from stream channels. Projects must be sponsored by a state or local government or tribal organization.FSA
Emergency Watershed ProtectionEWP provides community-wide support and technical assistance to restore a watershed, including repairing levees and removing debris from stream channels. Projects must be sponsored by a state or local government or tribal organization.NRCS
Environmental Quality Incentives ProgramAlthough not designed as an emergency program, EQIP can potentially be used to manage damage from natural disasters or prevent future damages through conservation practices.NRCS

State Representatives also add that further assistance may be available This can apply to damages to homes or private access roads on farms, owners could be eligible for FEMA assistance, and farm workers who are out of work may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

"In recent years, Congress has also provided supplemental disaster relief through USDA’s Emergency Relief Program to cover revenue losses caused by a natural disaster for both producers who had crop insurance or NAP coverage and those who did not," said the three representatives in a media statement.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

