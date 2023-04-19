Here’s how farmworkers can get federal storm relief

Program What it Covers USDA Agency Emergency Conservation Program ECP pays a percentage, typically up to 75%, of the cost to restore damaged private land to a productive state. Land eligibility and restoration practices are determined by the FSA county committee. FSA Emergency Forest Restoration Program EWP provides community-wide support and technical assistance to restore a watershed, including repairing levees and removing debris from stream channels. Projects must be sponsored by a state or local government or tribal organization. FSA Emergency Watershed Protection EWP provides community-wide support and technical assistance to restore a watershed, including repairing levees and removing debris from stream channels. Projects must be sponsored by a state or local government or tribal organization. NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program Although not designed as an emergency program, EQIP can potentially be used to manage damage from natural disasters or prevent future damages through conservation practices. NRCS

State Representatives also add that further assistance may be available This can apply to damages to homes or private access roads on farms, owners could be eligible for FEMA assistance, and farm workers who are out of work may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

"In recent years, Congress has also provided supplemental disaster relief through USDA’s Emergency Relief Program to cover revenue losses caused by a natural disaster for both producers who had crop insurance or NAP coverage and those who did not," said the three representatives in a media statement.