DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Del Rey Oaks says to avoid the area of Portola DFrive between Canyon Street and Serrano Way after a reported natural gas leak.

The part of the street has been closed, and Seaside Fire and PG&E are on the way, said the city on a NIXLE alert. A gas line was ruptured, and city officials notified the public at 1 p.m. Wednesday.