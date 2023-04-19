Cruising pilot program considered for Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas announced they would be holding a community meeting on April 25 to see if there is interest in a pilot program for cruising within city limits.

The meeting will be held at Sherwood Hall, located at 940 Main Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers will share the current ordinance and explain what the pilot program could look like. Childcare, translation, and refreshments will be provided.

KION contacted the City of Salinas for the current cruising ordinance, and they said that cruising was not allowed in the downtown area and had not been for a few years. We are still awaiting on a response to what the city defines as cruising and where it would be allowed with the pilot program.

Any questions can be answered by calling 831-758-7201.