Santa Cruz County gets awarded $5 million to assist youth and unhoused

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County announced that they got awarded more than $5.6 million in funding for health and safety programs through the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

There were three grants that were awarded to County agencies.

$3 million to the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency to prevent and divert youth from cannabis use. The grant will help support middle and high school students through school and community-based strategies.

$2.1 million for a multi-agency Comprehensive School Safety Program led by The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. This includes two school resource officers, an assistant division director in the Probation Department and aimed at reducing juvenile delinquency.

$423,475 to the Santa Cruz County Probation Department to establish the Santa Cruz County Mobile Success Center (MSC) to assist unhoused individuals struggling to meet their probation terms. The mobile success center will serve approximately 300 individuals.

The Board of State and Community Corrections is responsible for the rehabilitative grants to state and local governments and community based organizations.