James Hunt to be appointed as King City Police Chief

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday morning, King City Manager Steve Adams announced that James Hunt has been appointed as the King City Police Chief.

Hunt was serving as the interim police chief since December 30th, 2022 after Keith Boyd left the post to become the Undersheriff for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

"We are very fortunate to have someone with Interim Chief Hunt’s experience, character, leadership skills and expertise to serve as the City’s next Police Chief," Adams said. "I believe he is uniquely qualified to step into the Police Chief position and continue the progress under way in improving all aspects of public safety for our community."

Hunt has been with King City Police since Sep., 2021. He was previously a captain for Greenfield Police Department from April 2018 to Sept. 2021. Before coming to Monterey County, He served in various roles with the San Jose Police Department from Feb 1992 to April 2018.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Chief of Police for the King City Police Department," Hunt said. "I do not take this responsibility lightly and will do my best to move the department forward and serve the community with honor and integrity.”

Hunt will be sworn in as the new police chief during a City Council meeting on May 9. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers on 212 S. Vanderhurst Avenue. The public is invited and the meeting will be on Zoom.