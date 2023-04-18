Highway 9 set for closure at Holiday Slide

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz said a planned closure at the Holiday Slide area of Highway 9 is set for next week.

A full closure is set for Monday night, April 24, from 9 p.m. to Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. A detour will be set up through Glen Arbor Road.

Crews will be out there making the final repairs to reopen Highway 9. "They will remove the one-way temporary signal system and concrete barriers, patch and repair the roadway, and apply permanent striping," said the county.

A final inspection confirmed the roadway is safe and sound. The road could reopen fully beginning Wednesday, April 26, at 5:30 a.m.