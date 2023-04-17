SPCA Monterey County asks community to leave deer alone after three reported fawn deaths

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Spring means many fawns are being born on the Central Coast. SPCA Monterey County reminds the public to admire from a distance.

This year there have been three reported fawn deaths, all in Pacific Grove, that could have been avoided had the deer been given their space.

"One doe went into premature labor after being chased by a dog, who then attacked the tiny newborn. The fawn did not survive. Another pregnant doe lost twins after being harassed," said SPCA Monterey County.

SPCA Monterey also warns that fawns are mistakenly kidnapped from their attentive mothers because people find them curled up in a ball alone. This is how fawns spend the majority of their lives and is a normal part of their growth.

"Mother deer leave their babies hidden and alone in a safe space during most of the day, often only visiting them during dawn and dusk," said SPCA Monterey County.

The mother has not abandoned their child and is probably sight-watching you when you approach their baby. If you find a fawn lying quietly in a curled-up ball, "leave it where it is, stay back and out of sight, and keep dogs as far away as possible," pleads the shelter.

The mother will not return if it senses people or dogs too closely.

SPCA Monterey County says these are signs a fawn might be in distress:

labored breathing

walking and vocalizing for over an hour

blood

clearly broken bones

lying prone on its side (rather than curled or on its stomach)

a deceased mother on site

Even if you see these signs, do not rescue the fawn alone. Call SPCA Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center immediately at 831-264-5427.