Santa Cruz County Office of Education hosting a Narcan distribution event

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Office of Education and SafeRx Santa Cruz County will be hosting a drive-thru Narcan distribution event on Saturday afternoon.

The event will be taking place at Cabrillo College in Aptos from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The distribution will take place in parking lot R of the campus.

District officials said the goal is to get the this opioid-overdose tool into the hands of teenagers and parents directly.