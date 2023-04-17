Skip to Content
Santa Cruz County Office of Education hosting a Narcan distribution event

Santa Cruz Office of Education

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Office of Education and SafeRx Santa Cruz County will be hosting a drive-thru Narcan distribution event on Saturday afternoon.

The event will be taking place at Cabrillo College in Aptos from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The distribution will take place in parking lot R of the campus.

District officials said the goal is to get the this opioid-overdose tool into the hands of teenagers and parents directly.

