Salinas Police searching for stabbing suspect last seen on North Main Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said Sunday night they received a call from a man that said he had been stabbed in the area of North Main Street and Navajo Drive.

The man told dispatch the suspect was last seen riding a bicycle southbound on North Main Street, wearing a flannel and black pants.

Officers found the victim, and he was taken to a local trauma center for deep stab wounds to his torso. He was rushed to surgery and is now stable, said police.

Officers located evidence of the crime on the 100 block of Navajo Drive.

Police say this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at (831) 758-7321.