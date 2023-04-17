People who live in Pajaro are still trying to get as much help as possible.

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Juan Basurto hasn't worked since last month, since both his cars got flooded. He's trying to get help at Community Bridges since FEMA turned him away.



"When they went to the emergency shelter, I had signed up to get help because a guy that was living with me had told me he was receiving help from community bridges." said Basurto.



For people like Basurto, a special program is being created for undocumented people.



CA Assemblymember, Freddie Rodriguez, said that bill A513 will allow funds in the CA Disaster Assistance Act to be used to provide financial assistance to local governments, community based organizations and individuals to repair disaster-related damages.



However, this help is not immediate because it still needs to pass the California state legislature.

In the meantime, Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said some help may be arriving faster for the people in Pajaro.



"I met last Wednesday with the staff of CAL OES and they said they're working on the Rapid Response Fund, they had created an informal program during COVID, for residents who didn't qualify for the FEMA benefits, but now is being reshaped for flood victims for the January and March storms." said Alejo.



The Rapid Respond Fund will be administered by one or more local non-profits. It is aimed at providing similar needs provided by FEMA.



Community members like, Liliana Zamora, who works for La Manzana Community Resource Center, feel very happy to hear.



"I think it'll make a really positive impact because of a lot of residents who live in Pajaro don't qualify for FEMA." said Zamora.



CAL OES still has not said when they plan on starting the program and why type of assistance will they be providing the people of Pajaro.