April 17, 2023
Overnight closure on Highway 152 east of Watsonville expected Monday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz announced that Highway 152 east of Watsonville will be closed Monday night.

The full closure will give crews a chance to remove a slide and fix the road damaged during the winter storms.

Highway 152 and the Hecker Pass will close from 8 p.m. Monday until Tuesday at 5 a.m. from Casserly Road/ Carlton Road to Bella Vista Lane, said the county.

Drivers will be directed to Highway 129 for detours. Electronic and directional signs have been put up to alert people of the closure.

