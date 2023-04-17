Skip to Content
Man tries to avoid arrest by putting gun inside Taco Bell quesadilla

Picayune Police Department

PICAYUNE, Miss. (KION-TV)- A traffic stop on East Canal Street led to a sticky situation for one convicted felon Friday morning.

The Picayune Police Department said that they found a gun "inside a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag" during a midnight traffic stop.

Olivia Neff, and passenger Devin P Mitchell, were contacted inside the car, and officers with probable cause searched the vehicle. That's when they found the secret menu item.

Police also located a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell was charged with being in possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for disregarding a traffic device and released at the scene.

Police said before locking up the gun for evidence, they will make sure it doesn't smell like "glockamole..."

