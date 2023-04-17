Man arrested in Aptos for attempted murder after stabbing

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man after a verbal altercation escalated to a stabbing.

Deputies were sent to the 5900 block of Freedom Boulevard around 2 p.m. on Sunday. They heard reports of a stabbing and, upon arrival, found a man matching the suspect description in the driveway of the home.

The suspect was detained while deputies tended to the victim. After interviews were conducted, deputies said that the two knew each other and got into a verbal argument before the situation escalated further.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jeremiah Cardisco, 38, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, per deputies. He was taken to Santa Cruz County Jail.