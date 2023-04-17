FEMA to canvass Santa Cruz County neighborhoods impacted by winter storms

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Office of Response, Recovery & Resilience announced beginning Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be canvassing Santa Cruz County neighborhoods for storm damages.

Residents may be eligible for federal disaster assistance, and FEMA will be in Santa Cruz County to identify communities needing help.

FEMA will be in the Summit Road, Corralitos, Ben Lomond, and Boulder Creek areas. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be located in the following locations:

Corralitos Market & Sausage Co., 569 Corralitos Road, Corralitos, April 21 to April 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crews will also be canvassing along Summit Road on the Santa Cruz County side from April 17 to April 20 and along Eureka Canyon Road and side roads from April 21 to April 24.

DSA teams will also be sent to the Boulder Creek and Ben Lomond communities, and those dates will be announced as soon as possible.

These teams will survey areas and identify "disproportionately impacted populations and disaster survivors by collecting information; providing accessible, in-person information and referrals; providing community partner referrals to survivors as needed; and Identifying disability-inclusive public information needs."

FEMA staff will be carrying official identification that includes their name and photo. For more information, click here.