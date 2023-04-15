Salinas Police find several firearms at convicted felons home

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a man was arrested after a warrant was served somewhere in Salinas.

Juan Orozco, 29, was being investigated for possessing an assault weapon and other firearms, said police. Orozco being a convicted felon means he is not allowed to own firearms.

Orozco was seen leaving his home Saturday, and officers stopped him. While detained, the Violence Suppression Task Force went to search his home. A K9 alerted officers to Orozco's bedroom, where several firearms were found.

An AR-15 rifle chambered in 7.62x39, an AR15 rifle, a 12 Gauge shotgun, a 22-caliber rifle, a 9mm Walther handgun, two 9mm Personally Manufactured Firearm handguns, a PMF Jig, several rounds of ammunition, and several high-capacity magazines were found.

He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail.