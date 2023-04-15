Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:40 AM

Overturned big rig forces closure of northbound Highway 101 near John Street in Salinas

KION-TV

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP-Monterey is shutting down Northbound Highway 101 after a big rig overturned Saturday morning.

Traffic has been backed up since the crash happened just after 10 a.m.

Our crew at the scene says the CHP would only confirm a crash happened but would not clarify if anyone was injured.

Crews investigating an overturned big rig on Highway 101 near John Street in Salinas (KION-TV)

A viewer sent in photos to KION saying while passing the accident they noticed the vehicle almost hit a house located in a neighborhood close to the highway.

There's no estimated time to reopen the highway as crews are continuing to clear the big rig.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content