Overturned big rig forces closure of northbound Highway 101 near John Street in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP-Monterey is shutting down Northbound Highway 101 after a big rig overturned Saturday morning.

Traffic has been backed up since the crash happened just after 10 a.m.

Our crew at the scene says the CHP would only confirm a crash happened but would not clarify if anyone was injured.

Crews investigating an overturned big rig on Highway 101 near John Street in Salinas (KION-TV)

A viewer sent in photos to KION saying while passing the accident they noticed the vehicle almost hit a house located in a neighborhood close to the highway.

There's no estimated time to reopen the highway as crews are continuing to clear the big rig.