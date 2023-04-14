UC Santa Barbara student from Monterey dies after fentanyl overdose

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 21-year-old student died Wednesday from an overdose four days earlier in Isla Vista on "Deltopia" weekend.

Jude Quirinale was found unconscious on the 800 block of Camino Del Sur on Saturday, April 8, at 5:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire AMR and paramedics immediately transported Quirinale to the hospital, where he died four days later. Our sister KEYT said that Quirinale died of a fentanyl overdose.

The Family said through a GoFundMe that Jude "died almost instantly but was resuscitated by emergency services and brought to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Our family is told there is no way of bringing him back due to the fact he was without a heartbeat for 20 minutes. So he’s been on life support for a couple days and we have to take him off the respirator as we feel it’s best for his suffering. "

UCSB confirmed Quirinale was a student and released the following statement: