UC Santa Barbara student from Monterey dies after fentanyl overdose
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 21-year-old student died Wednesday from an overdose four days earlier in Isla Vista on "Deltopia" weekend.
Jude Quirinale was found unconscious on the 800 block of Camino Del Sur on Saturday, April 8, at 5:45 p.m.
Santa Barbara County Fire AMR and paramedics immediately transported Quirinale to the hospital, where he died four days later. Our sister KEYT said that Quirinale died of a fentanyl overdose.
The Family said through a GoFundMe that Jude "died almost instantly but was resuscitated by emergency services and brought to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Our family is told there is no way of bringing him back due to the fact he was without a heartbeat for 20 minutes. So he’s been on life support for a couple days and we have to take him off the respirator as we feel it’s best for his suffering. "
UCSB confirmed Quirinale was a student and released the following statement:
"Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the student who passed away. We are aware of the impact and stress as our community processes this tragedy. The campus has resources available to students, staff, and faculty who are in need of support in their time of healing. Students are encouraged to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) who can provide therapeutic support during this difficult time. To request an appointment, please complete the CAPS Services Request Form. CAPS phone consultation is available 24/7/365 by calling 805-893-4411. Faculty and staff are encouraged to contact the ASAP program, offering a variety of services. A comprehensive list of wellness resources can be accessed at wellbeing.ucsb.edu."