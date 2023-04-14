Skip to Content
Greenfield skatepark closed due to graffiti

Greenfield Police

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that the skate park located at Patriot Park will be temporarily closed due to recent "vandalism."

Graffiti has been reported, and Greenfield Public Works Department is removing it as soon as they can.

"We want to ensure that our children have a clean and safe place to hang out and enjoy their favorite outdoor activities, and we ask that community members be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area to police," said police.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

