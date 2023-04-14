Greenfield man arrested for alleged sexual molestation of two girls

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that they made an arrest Thursday night after two girls came forward Wednesday to police.

The reporting party said they had been sexually molested by Jubentino Aguilar Macias, 45, over two years, according to police. On Thursday, Macias was arrested after an investigation found enough evidence to prompt an arrest.

Macias admitted to sexually abusing the two juveniles as soon as he was arrested, said police. He was booked into Monterey County Jail with a $2.5 million bail, said police.

"The Greenfield Police Department takes all allegations of child molestation seriously and will continue to investigate this case until all facts have been uncovered," said Greenfield Police on a Facebook post.

Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault is urged to come forward and seek help and the treatment they deserve.

The Monterey County Rape Crisis Center can be called at 831-375-HELP (4357). They provide support and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Anyone with more information on Macias can call Detective Sergeant Mattke at (831) 674-5111.