Disaster CalFresh emergency food benefits available for people affected by storms

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey announced that individuals and families suffering from storm impacts would be eligible to file for Disaster CalFresh emergency food benefits beginning on April 17, 2023.

The county said that applications must be submitted between April 17 – 25, 2023. Individuals and families who lived or worked in affected counties (Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito )between February 21, 2023, and March 22, 2023. are potentially eligible.

Those who qualify had to have at least one of the following happen to them:

• At least one person in the household was not getting regular CalFresh food benefits

• Money was spent because of the storms or related power outages,

• Money was lost from work because of the severe winter storms

• Money was spent because of damage to a home or business

People already receiving CalFresh food benefits are not eligible for Disaster CalFresh.

To apply, call 1-877-410-8823, apply online at https://benefitscal.com/, or in person at the following places:

1000 S. Main Street, Suite 216, Salinas, CA 93901

116 Broadway, King City, CA 93930

1281 Broadway, Seaside, CA 93955

Families of four with a monthly income of up to $3,130 per month could receive $939 in

food benefits. Benefits will be provided through an EBT card