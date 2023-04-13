Skip to Content
today at 1:06 PM
Published 12:48 PM

Salinas Union High School District internet and phone services shut down

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Union High School District said that phones and internet were down throughout the district, including Salinas High School.

A spokesperson for the school district said they have no estimated time for services to be restored.

All standardized testing that should have taken place Thursday must now be rescheduled.

The district will contact parents by personal cell if there is an emergency with their child. If students have an emergency, they have to go to the attendance office for help, said a spokesperson for the district. 

Ricardo Tovar

