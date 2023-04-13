Paso Robles Fire Department rescues ducklings from a storm drain
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Paso Robles Fire Department made a heroic rescue as they rescued 12 ducklings from a storm drain on Thursday morning.
Firefighters said a mama duck was taking her ducklings on a walk when a little duckling fell through the grate of a storm drain.
A firefighter went into the storm drain and started collecting ducklings in a bucket. One duckling shied away and went deeper into the drain.
Firefighters called Paso Robles Police Department’s resident duck “expert,” who responded with a hen duck call. The sergeant was able to mimic the quacks of a mama duck and the duckling came running towards the opening and into the hands of a fire fighter.
The Mama was reunited with her 12 ducklings and they were not hurt.