Paso Robles Fire Department rescues ducklings from a storm drain

Photo of the 12 ducklings that were rescued in Paso Robles
Paso Robles Police Department
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Paso Robles Fire Department made a heroic rescue as they rescued 12 ducklings from a storm drain on Thursday morning.

Firefighters said a mama duck was taking her ducklings on a walk when a little duckling fell through the grate of a storm drain.

Police officers and firefighters looking to find the ducklings. Photo courtesy of Paso Robles Police Department.

A firefighter went into the storm drain and started collecting ducklings in a bucket. One duckling shied away and went deeper into the drain.

Firefighter looking for multiple ducklings in the storm drain. Photo courtesy of Paso Robles Police Department.

Firefighters called Paso Robles Police Department’s resident duck “expert,” who responded with a hen duck call. The sergeant was able to mimic the quacks of a mama duck and the duckling came running towards the opening and into the hands of a fire fighter.

The Mama was reunited with her 12 ducklings and they were not hurt.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

