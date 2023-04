CHP says they estimate the road to be reopened in two hours. They advise using Highway 129 as an alternate route.

INTERLAKEN, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said that an overturned semi-truck forced a road closure on Highway 152 at Red Hawk Place.

