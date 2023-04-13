Dog rescued during Watsonville cockfighting ring bust seeks furever home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter said that a dog they rescued during a cock fighting ring bust near Watsonville a little over six weeks ago is still seeking a place to call home.

Elsa is a 6-year-old German Sheperd that weighs 78 pounds. She is spayed, and the animal shelter said she was one of 12 dogs rescued from the property, along with 175 birds.

Read more: Cock fighting ring busted in Watsonville, emaciated dogs and assault rifles also seized

"Most of the older, large dogs were tied out with a doghouse and dirty water and not really able to get close enough to interact with one another," said the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. "Miss Elsa was one of the poor girls out on this property. In fact, she was tied out in a more isolated area than the rest."

The shelter added that Elsa has been soft and sweet since arriving at the shelter. She has no problems being around other dogs and loves just about everyone.

She was found with dry, leathery skin, fleas, infected ears, and broken teeth. Elsa has been cared for over the past month and started growing her hair back. She is now bathing and has gained some weight.

"Elsa is very tolerant of handling (both petting and more invasive veterinary handling)," said the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. "A home with children will likely be a fit, but any kids in the home should meet prior to adoption."

If you would like to adopt Elsa, click here for more details.