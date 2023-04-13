Biden Administration approves federal funding to connect 127,000 California homes and businesses to affordable high-speed internet

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, (KION-TV)- The U.S. Department of Treasury approved $540.2 million for high-speed internet projects in California under the American Rescue Plan's Capital Projects Fund.

California will use the funding to connect 127,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The fund is part of President Biden's Investing in America agenda.

The Capital Project Fund has delivered affordable high-speed internet to an estimated 17 million American households. Officials said the funds should save each household at least $30 monthly.

“This major commitment reflects President Biden’s strong belief that universal, affordable high-speed internet in every school, home, small business and community — urban or rural — must today be considered an absolute necessity for educational and economic opportunity,” said White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling.

The Capital Plan Funding provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency.

The Treasury Department said that 100% of the state’s total allocation is under the Capital Projects Funds program.

In 2022, President Biden and Vice President Harris announced last year that the Administration had secured commitments from 20 leading internet service providers covering more than 80 percent of the U.S. population.

As a result of the agreement, eligible households can receive internet access at no cost and can sign up at GetInternet.gov.