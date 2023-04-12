State, local and federal leaders come out with a plan to fix the levee in Pajaro

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Local, state and federal leaders held a press conference today in Monterey County and said they have a plan moving forward to secure the levee system in Pajaro.

Victoria Martha Rodriquez had a daycare in the back of her home that was destroyed because of the flooding.

She is asking for more help.

"Please give us more help," said Rodriguez. "Everybody in Pajaro was severely affected."

The process of fixing the levee will not be a short one.

"We will continue to work together to ensure that the Biden Administration expedites construction, funding, and protects this community at all costs," said U.S. Senator Alex Padilla.

Mark Strudley, the Executive Director of the Pajaro Regional Flood Management, said that there are multiple steps to begin work on the levee.

"The completion of repairs of the broken levee system, including permit approvals to allow work to be completed in the summer," said Strudley. "Providing all necessary federal and state funds, in addition to those who are already awarded."

Local, state, and federal leaders also said that their main focus for the upcoming fall is to have all the breaches repaired before next year's rainy season.

They want to build an equitable, sustainable levee system for the people in Pajaro.