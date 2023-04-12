Skip to Content
SPCA Monterey County caring for four rescued baby squirrels

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is currently caring for four rescued baby squirrels.

Two of those squirrels were found at the base of a tree in Pacific Grove with no mother nearby, and another was saved from being attacked by crows in Carmel.

The fourth squirrel was found near a home in Salinas.

All four of those squirrels will spend the next month at the center before being released back into the wild.

