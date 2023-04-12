Residents in Arroyo Seco say looming landslide has them banding together

ARROYO SECO, CALIF (KION-TV)- On Arroyo Seco and Carmel Valley Road, a landslide shut down the roads next to the mountain.

For neighbors like Mark Thomas, it's different from what they've seen in the past.

“This slide is probably bigger than what we've seen, but there are constant small slides up here,” Thomas said. “You're constantly dodging rocks on the road.”

After rounds of winter storms, a landslide is another issue that they're dealing with, but some, like Greg Fraser, say it could be worse.

“Just kind of gotta roll with the punches,” Fraser said. “And then you look around and a lot of other areas and what are the other people enduring, and it's, you know, you don't feel so bad off.”

According to Fire Captain Curtis Rhodes, CAL FIRE is closely monitoring the slide.

“We deployed our drones into the air, which we have capabilities to take measurements via lasers,” Rhodes said/ “We did that yesterday, took a few measurements passed out on to the geologists, which are now out here today on their ATVs.”

The agency also plans to put marker stakes up to measure the landslide's progress.

As firefighters get to work, neighbors check in with each other and keep each other safe.

“There's a little bit of a community like that out here where everybody, you know, looks out for each other, you know, as much as we can,” Fraser said.

“We help each other out,” Thomas said. “Somebody who's out of water we’ll get them water. Some help, you know, or an evacuation would pitch in and help, you know.”

CAL FIRE understands people will want to come and take pictures of the landslide, but they do emphasize taking precautions as these road closures are put there for your safety.

CAL FIRE also says that even though the website will say otherwise, the Arroyo Seco Campground is also closed for at least another month.