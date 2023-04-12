Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car near King City

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man is dead after getting struck by a car while attempting to cross a street near King City Tuesday night.

The CHP says it happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Mesa Verde and Wild Horse road.

CHP-King City is handling the investigation and has not released the victim's identity at this time.

CHP Dispatch would not comment about the incident to KION staff, other than to confirm the death.

No other information was provided.

This is a developing story.