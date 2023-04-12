Skip to Content
County of Santa Cruz Department of Community Development and Infrastructure conducting bridge inspections on April 18

County of Santa Cruz Development and Infrastructure

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz Department of Community Development and Infrastructure will be conducting bridge inspections on Tuesday April 18.

Bridge inspections will be performed on these following streets

  • Fern Drive near Glenwood
  • Either Way in Boulder Creek
  • Pleasant Way in Boulder Creek
  • Brimblecom Road in Boulder Creek
  • Quail Hollow Road in Ben Lomond

The inspections will be taking place between 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Officials said that bridges on these
roads will be closed periodically or reduced to a single lane to facilitate the inspections.

There will be traffic control measures in place. County officials said that these inspections are routine.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

