County of Santa Cruz Department of Community Development and Infrastructure conducting bridge inspections on April 18
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz Department of Community Development and Infrastructure will be conducting bridge inspections on Tuesday April 18.
Bridge inspections will be performed on these following streets
- Fern Drive near Glenwood
- Either Way in Boulder Creek
- Pleasant Way in Boulder Creek
- Brimblecom Road in Boulder Creek
- Quail Hollow Road in Ben Lomond
The inspections will be taking place between 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Officials said that bridges on these
roads will be closed periodically or reduced to a single lane to facilitate the inspections.
There will be traffic control measures in place. County officials said that these inspections are routine.