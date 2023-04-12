County of Santa Cruz Department of Community Development and Infrastructure conducting bridge inspections on April 18

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz Department of Community Development and Infrastructure will be conducting bridge inspections on Tuesday April 18.

Bridge inspections will be performed on these following streets

Fern Drive near Glenwood

Either Way in Boulder Creek

Pleasant Way in Boulder Creek

Brimblecom Road in Boulder Creek

Quail Hollow Road in Ben Lomond

The inspections will be taking place between 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Officials said that bridges on these

roads will be closed periodically or reduced to a single lane to facilitate the inspections.

There will be traffic control measures in place. County officials said that these inspections are routine.