Watsonville Police Youth Academy returning in July

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police will be bringing back their Youth Academy starting in July.

The academy takes place on July 10 thru 14 and is for teenagers that are 14 to 18 years old. Participants of the academy will get to experience a variety of roles at the police department while exploring diverse law enforcement careers.

Michelle Pulido who is the public information officer for Watsonville Police said that they launched the academy as a pilot program in 2022. Pulido said that the program was successful and was brought back again.

The deadline to apply for the academy is Friday April 21 at 4 p.m. Here is a link for the English application and here is a link for the Spanish application.

If parents need more information, contact Patricia Mata at patricia.mata@cityofwatsonville.org.