Senator Padilla, Congresswoman Lofgren and Congressman Panetta to visit Pajaro River area

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV): U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, U.S. District 18 Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and U.S. District 19 Congressman Jimmy Panetta will be visiting and hosting a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in the Pajaro River area.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The press conference will be in Watsonville near Highway 1.

All three politicians are expected to discuss federal efforts to reduce the risk for the underserved communities of Watsonville and Pajaro. It has been over a month since the levee on the Pajaro River breached which evacuated thousands of residents in the Pajaro community.

The Biden Administration declared a Major Disaster Declaration to Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties on April 3.